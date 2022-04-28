ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee health commissioner stepping down

By Sebastian Posey
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, is stepping down from her position. According to a release from Governor Bill Lee ’s office, Dr. Piercey will depart from state government to enter the private sector, effective May 31.

“Lisa led our state’s health response through one of the most challenging crises Tennessee has faced, and I commend her faithful service to Tennesseans,” stated Lee. “She has played an invaluable role in my cabinet, and I wish her much success as she enters the private sector.”

Hearing set for Huntsville man arrested in Nashville in connection to murder case

“I am deeply grateful for the privilege of serving Governor Lee and Tennesseans for the last three and a half years, particularly through the enormous challenges posed by the pandemic,” stated Dr. Piercey in a release issued by TDH. “I have seen firsthand the unparalleled dedication of our public health workforce, and I am confident that they will continue driving positive health outcomes for Tennessee.”

Dr. Piercey had been with the Lee Administration since January 2019 and served as a member of the Governor’s Unified Command Group during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor will name a successor in the coming weeks.

