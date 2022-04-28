These Are NASA's Replacements For The Original 1983 Astrovan

An aerial survey of a section of Mars by Nasa’s Ingenuity helicopter has revealed “otherworldly” images of the cone-shaped backshell which protected the robotic explorer during its fiery descent toward the Martian surface on 18 February 2021.Entry, descent, and landing on Mars is a challenge for any mission, with vehicles enduring extreme gravitational forces, high temperatures, and pressure changes as they enter Mars’ atmosphere at nearly 20,000 kph (12,500 mph). While Nasa’s Perseverance rover had the best-documented Mars landing in history, with cameras showing everything from parachute inflation to touchdown, and the rover also imaged debris from the parachute...

