Aerospace & Defense

These Are NASA's Replacements For The Original 1983 Astrovan

By Eli Shayotovich
 3 days ago
These are the vehicles that will replace the NASA Astrovan from Airstream. They're not quite the original, but they may one day be just as...

Engadget

This will be the first US spacecraft to land on the Moon since Apollo

Astrobotic has finally offered a good look at the vehicle that will carry scientific payloads to the lunar surface. The company has revealed the finished version of the Peregrine Moon lander ahead of its launch in the fourth quarter of the year. It's an externally simple design that resembles an upside-down pot, but that will be enough to carry 24 missions that include 11 NASA items, a Carnegie Mellon rover, private cargo and even "cultural messages" from Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
State
Florida State
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
scitechdaily.com

NASA Ingenuity Helicopter Spots Spacecraft Wreckage on Mars – Perseverance’s Cone-Shaped Backshell

Eyeing some of the components that enabled the Perseverance rover to get safely to the Martian surface could provide valuable insights for future missions. NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter recently surveyed both the parachute that assisted the agency’s Perseverance rover land on Mars and the cone-shaped backshell that protected the rover in deep space and during its fiery descent toward the Martian surface on February 18, 2021. Engineers with the Mars Sample Return program asked whether Ingenuity could provide this perspective. What resulted were 10 aerial color images captured on April 19 during Ingenuity’s Flight 26.
PASADENA, CA
CNET

NASA Mars Helicopter Snaps Dramatic Aerial Views of Rover Landing Gear

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Landing on Mars is hard. The Perseverance rover came through the experience in style last year, but the equipment that helped deliver it safely to the surface of the red planet faced a rougher fate. New aerial views from NASA's Ingenuity helicopter show the rover's parachute and protective backshell as debris on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Space Shuttle#Kennedy Space Center#Cape Canaveral#Moon#Airstream#Excella Motorhomes
hypebeast.com

NASA's Hubble Telescope Discovers 80-Mile Wide Comet Hurtling Towards Earth

NASA has now discovered the largest comet nucleus ever observed thanks to the Hubble Space Telescope. Named C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein), the massive comet spans more than 80 miles across in diameter, making it larger than the state of Rhode Island. At roughly 50 times the size of an average comet, it boasts a mass of a staggering 500 trillion tonnes. According to NASA, the comet has been falling towards the Sun for well over a million years and is now headed towards Earth at a whopping speed of 22,000 mph.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa’s Mars helicopter spots ‘otherworldly’ wreckage on Red Planet caused by space agency

An aerial survey of a section of Mars by Nasa’s Ingenuity helicopter has revealed “otherworldly” images of the cone-shaped backshell which protected the robotic explorer during its fiery descent toward the Martian surface on 18 February 2021.Entry, descent, and landing on Mars is a challenge for any mission, with vehicles enduring extreme gravitational forces, high temperatures, and pressure changes as they enter Mars’ atmosphere at nearly 20,000 kph (12,500 mph). While Nasa’s Perseverance rover had the best-documented Mars landing in history, with cameras showing everything from parachute inflation to touchdown, and the rover also imaged debris from the parachute...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Now Aboard the International Space Station

NASA astronauts Mission Commander Kjell Lindgren, Pilot Bob Hines, and Mission Specialist Jessica Watkins, and Mission Specialist Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European Space Agency) now are aboard the International Space Station following Crew Dragon’s hatch opening about 9:15 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, April 27. SpaceX Dragon Freedom docked to the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts are on their way to the space station

SpaceX’s Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) launched from Kennedy’s Launch Complex 39A at just after 3:50 a.m. ET (12:50 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, April 27. NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, and Jessica Watkins, along with Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency, are now...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will visit asteroid Apophis

Apophis, get ready for your close-up. NASA's asteroid-sampling OSIRIS-REx mission, on its way back to Earth from its visit to asteroid Bennu, will take a trip to another space rock. The probe is set to spend 18 months studying the infamous near-Earth asteroid Apophis, watching the rock during a close, but very safe, approach it will make to planet Earth in 2029.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
