ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow jumps over 600 points on rebound in tech stocks

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Stocks rallied on Wall Street Thursday as technology companies clawed back some of the ground they had lost recently.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 614 points, or 1.85%, to 33,916.39, and the Nasdaq climbed 3%, or 382.60, to 12,871.53. The S&P 500 rose 2.5%.

The gains erased weekly losses for most of the major indexes, but they are all still headed for a dismal monthly finish after sliding for much of April. This week has been especially turbulent as investors review a heavy batch of corporate earnings from major tech companies, industrial firms and retailers.

Big Tech and communications companies have been behind much of the oscillations in the broader market as their pricey stock values have more force in pushing the major indexes up or down.

Apple, which reports its latest financial results later Thursday, rose 4.5%. Chipmaker Qualcomm jumped 10.6% after easily beating Wall Street’s profit estimates. Facebook’s parent company Meta surged 17.7% after it beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts and reported an encouraging increase in daily users.

Encouraging financial reports helped support gains for several other major companies. McDonald’s rose 3.5% following a strong earnings update. Southwest Airlines rose 2.2% after reporting solid revenue and telling investors it expects a profitable year as travel demand returns with the pandemic fading.

Bond yields gained ground. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.86% from 2.81%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8b3D_0fNJQ0xb00
Big Tech and communications companies have been behind much of the oscillations in the broader market.
Getty Images

The latest round of corporate report cards are hitting the market as Wall Street tries to figure out how rising inflation is impacting businesses and consumer spending. Earnings have been mostly positive, but investors are also focusing on forecasts, which have become more difficult for many companies to provide because of all the uncertainties swirling around inflation and economic growth.

“Companies just don’t have enough transparency into the future to give any numbers on that,” said Jason Draho, head of asset allocation for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AWtu1_0fNJQ0xb00
GDP drops 1.4%, US economy shrinks for first time since 2020

Supply chain issues have been crimping business operations in many industries throughout the recovery from the pandemic and Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine has worsened increases for energy and key food commodity prices. Strict COVID-19 lockdown measures in China have added to concerns about slowing growth.

“It all just fuels investor anxiety, which is high,” Draho said. “Investors are just trying to make sense of all that is happening.”

The Federal Reserve is set to aggressively hike rates as it steps up its fight against inflation. The chair of the Fed has indicated the central bank may hike short-term interest rates by double the usual amount at upcoming meetings, starting next week. It has already raised its key overnight rate once, the first such increase since 2018.

The Commerce Department on Thursday reported that the US economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession struck two years ago. But the report showed that consumers and businesses kept spending, despite rising inflation, in a sign of underlying resilience.

Consumer spending is being closely watched as a gauge for the broader economy, as everything from food to clothing and gas becomes more expensive. Investors will also get another update on spending Friday when the Commerce Department releases its personal income and spending report for March.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Uneven earnings season providing little fuel for volatile U.S. stock market

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Mixed financial results from U.S. megacap companies are dampening an otherwise better-than-expected first-quarter earnings season and so far failing to fuel stock performance in the face of U.S. Federal Reserve monetary tightening. A busy week of earnings that saw big swings in the equity...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Financial Reports#Big Tech#Dow#Chipmaker Qualcomm#Meta#Mcdonald#Southwest Airlines#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Reuters

Setback for Shanghai's COVID battle; Beijing focus on mass testing

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, May 2 (Reuters) - China's commercial capital of Shanghai was dealt a blow on Monday as authorities reported 58 new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas while Beijing pressed on with testing millions of its people on a May Day holiday few were celebrating. Tough coronavirus measures in Shanghai have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Explainer: Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Russia may have averted default as it announced it had made several overdue payments in dollars on its overseas bonds, shifting the market's focus to upcoming payments and whether it would stave off a historic default. Russia's $40 billion in international bonds and the...
ECONOMY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy