ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

McDonald’s, Qualcomm rise; Ford, Domino’s fall

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

McDonald’s Corp., up $7.05 to $254.19.

Higher menu prices and easing COVID-19 restrictions helped the fast-food chain beat Wall Street’s first-quarter financial forecasts.

Meta Platforms Inc., up $30.78 to $205.73.

Facebook’s parent company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts and reported an encouraging increase in daily users.

Align Technology Inc., down $55.77 to $304.66.

The maker of Invisalign tooth-straighteners reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.

Ford Motor Co., down 23 cents to $14.62.

The automaker’s first-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts as a shortage of computer chips held back production.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $38.41 to $558.89.

The maker of scientific instruments and laboratory supplies reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Qualcomm Inc., up $13.09 to $148.19.

The chipmaker gave investors a solid revenue forecast for its current quarter.

Merck & Co., up $4.17 to $88.58.

The pharmaceutical company handily beat analysts’ first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Domino’s Pizza Inc., down $19.03 to $353.88.

The pizza chain’s first-quarter profits and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Merck Co#Mcdonald#Ap#Mcdonald S Corp#Meta Platforms Inc#Align Technology Inc#Ford Motor Co#Qualcomm Inc#Domino S Pizza Inc
The Associated Press

Asian shares fall in thin trading after rout on Wall St

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares slipped Monday lower following a sell-off last week on Wall Street as investors fretted over the impact on regional economies from inflation, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Benchmarks declined in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Trading was closed for holidays...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

877K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy