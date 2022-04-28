Western Union: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Western Union Co. (WU) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $293.3 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 51 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The money transfer company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

Western Union expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.75 to $1.85 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WU