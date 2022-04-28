Five9: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) _ Five9 Inc. (FIVN) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software to call centers posted revenue of $182.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Five9 expects its per-share earnings to range from 17 cents to 19 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $179 million to $180 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Five9 expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.22 to $1.24 per share, with revenue ranging from $770 million to $773 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIVN