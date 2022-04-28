South State: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) _ South State Corp. (SSB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $100.3 million.

The bank, based in Winter Haven, Florida, said it had earnings of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.69 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $356.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $347.6 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $350 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSB