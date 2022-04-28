Amazon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.84 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of $7.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.24 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.73 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $116.44 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Amazon said it expects revenue in the range of $116 billion to $121 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $121.33 billion.

Amazon shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined 10%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $2,882.90, a decline of 17% in the last 12 months.

