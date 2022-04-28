ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohawk Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) _ Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $245.3 million.

The Calhoun, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $3.78 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.89 per share.

The flooring maker posted revenue of $3.02 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.9 billion.

