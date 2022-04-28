SPS Commerce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $12.6 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The provider of supply chain software services to businesses posted revenue of $105.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, SPS Commerce expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 49 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $108.3 million to $109.3 million for the fiscal second quarter.

SPS Commerce expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.07 to $2.09 per share, with revenue ranging from $443.4 million to $445.9 million.

