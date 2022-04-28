ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Frontier Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Thursday reported a loss of $121 million in its first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The discount airline posted revenue of $605 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $623.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ULCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ULCC

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Uneven earnings season providing little fuel for volatile U.S. stock market

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Mixed financial results from U.S. megacap companies are dampening an otherwise better-than-expected first-quarter earnings season and so far failing to fuel stock performance in the face of U.S. Federal Reserve monetary tightening. A busy week of earnings that saw big swings in the equity...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

877K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy