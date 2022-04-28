Frontier Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) on Thursday reported a loss of $121 million in its first quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The discount airline posted revenue of $605 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $623.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ULCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ULCC