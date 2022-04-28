First Business Financial Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $8.7 million.

The bank, based in Madison, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of $1.02 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The bank holding company for First Business Bank and First Business Bank-Milwaukee posted revenue of $31.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.8 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

