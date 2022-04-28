Pegasystems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Thursday reported a loss of $379,000 in its first quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 59 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $376.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $366.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEGA