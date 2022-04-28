Hub Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) _ Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $87.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.58.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The transportation management company posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

Hub Group expects full-year earnings to be $9 to $10 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.3 billion to $5.5 billion.

