CTO Realty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Daytona Beach, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $8.7 million, or $1.48 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $993,000, or 17 cents per share.

The real estate company, based in Daytona Beach, Florida, posted revenue of $17.2 million in the period.

CTO Realty expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.95 to $5.20 per share.

