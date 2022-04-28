ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Stocks rallied on Wall Street Thursday as technology companies clawed back some of the ground they had lost recently.

The gains erased weekly losses for most of the major indexes, but they are all still headed for a dismal monthly finish after sliding for much of April.

On Thursday tech investors got some relief as Facebook’s parent company soared after posting strong subscriber numbers. The volatile stock is still down sharply for the year. Chipmaker Qualcomm jumped after easily beating Wall Street’s profit estimates.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 103.54 points, or 2.5%, to 4,287.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 614.46 points, or 1.8%, to 33,916.39.

The Nasdaq rose 382.59 points, or 3.1%, to 12,871.53.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 33.91 points, or 1.8%, to 1,917.94.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 15.72 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 104.99 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 32.23 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 22.72 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 478.68 points, or 10%.

The Dow is down 2,421.91 points, or 6.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,773.44 points, or 17.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 327.37 points, or 14.6%.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Asian shares fall in thin trading after rout on Wall St

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares slipped Monday lower following a sell-off last week on Wall Street as investors fretted over the impact on regional economies from inflation, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Benchmarks declined in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Trading was closed for holidays...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

877K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy