Casella: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) _ Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $4.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rutland, Vermont-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The provider of garbage-disposal and recycling services posted revenue of $234 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $221 million.

Casella expects full-year revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.02 billion.

