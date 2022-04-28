Ensign Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) _ The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $50.3 million.

The San Juan Capistrano, California-based company said it had net income of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The provider of nursing and rehabilitative care services posted revenue of $713.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $701 million.

Ensign Group expects full-year earnings to be $4.01 to $4.13 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.93 billion to $2.98 billion.

