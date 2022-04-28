ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bouncer charged in bar patron’s death surrenders to police

 3 days ago
This image provided by the Philadelphia Police Department shows Kenneth Frye. An arrest warrant for a third-degree murder charge was issued for Frye, a bouncer at a gay bar seen on video punching a patron who later died, Philadelphia police said Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Philadelphia Police Department via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A bouncer at a Philadelphia gay bar accused of punching an ejected patron who later died has turned himself in Thursday and will face a third-degree murder charge.

Kenneth Frye, 24, of Philadelphia, surrendered at a city police station around 2:20 p.m., a day after authorities announced they had issued a warrant for his arrest. It wasn’t known if Frye has retained an attorney.

The episode took place in front of the Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar shortly before 1 a.m. on April 16. Authorities have said the 41-year-old victim struck his head on the sidewalk after Frye punched him, shortly after the man had been escorted out of the bar for being intoxicated.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died Saturday.

One of the bar’s owners, Jeffrey Sotland, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the bouncer was not an employee of the bar and was from an outside security company. The bar also noted in a statement that the episode did not take place on its property. Officials say managers called 911 immediately when they learned what had happened and are cooperating in the investigation.

Video posted by WTXF-TV showed a man being hustled outside the bar, then dancing on the sidewalk facing the retreating bouncer. The man turns to face the street and, still dancing, approaches a vehicle and appears to reach toward it, then turns and walks toward the bouncer, who steps quickly toward him and punches him.

Donna Kline
2d ago

I’m glad he is being charged because a lot of people with these kinds of jobs think they have the right to act like they can do whatever they want from looking at the Video the Bouncer had no right to even lay a finger on this poor guy!!

Coach C
2d ago

Bouncer could have shown a little more restraint but at the end of the day you can never tell someone not to protect himself. No matter how weak a threat is. JMO

51Fifty
3d ago

Sounds like self defense to me. Bouncer did his job and then walked away. The patron then turned and advance toward the bouncer.

