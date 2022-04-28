Intel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Intel Corp. (INTC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.11 billion.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of $1.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 87 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The world’s largest chipmaker posted revenue of $18.35 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Intel expects its per-share earnings to be 70 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $18 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $18.39 billion.

Intel expects full-year earnings to be $3.60 per share, with revenue expected to be $76 billion.

