National Instruments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ National Instruments Corp. (NATI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $25.2 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The maker of scientific measuring equipment and software posted revenue of $385.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, National Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 39 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $370 million to $410 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $414.1 million.

