Emergent Biosolutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $307.5 million in the period.

