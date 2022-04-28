Bio-Rad: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) _ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.37 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Hercules, California-based company said it had a loss of $112.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.94 per share.

The maker of instruments used in biomedical research posted revenue of $700.1 million in the period.

Bio-Rad shares have declined 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $513.11, a decrease of 21% in the last 12 months.

