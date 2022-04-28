AXT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) _ AXT Inc. (AXTI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The semiconductor materials supplier posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.2 million.

AXT shares have decreased 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.95, a drop of 48% in the last 12 months.

