ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

AXT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) _ AXT Inc. (AXTI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 10 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The semiconductor materials supplier posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.2 million.

AXT shares have decreased 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.95, a drop of 48% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXTI

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Uneven earnings season providing little fuel for volatile U.S. stock market

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Mixed financial results from U.S. megacap companies are dampening an otherwise better-than-expected first-quarter earnings season and so far failing to fuel stock performance in the face of U.S. Federal Reserve monetary tightening. A busy week of earnings that saw big swings in the equity...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

877K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy