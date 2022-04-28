Trupanion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The provider of medical insurance covering cats and dogs posted revenue of $206 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $205.9 million.

