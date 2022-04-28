KLA: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) _ KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $730.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milpitas, California-based company said it had profit of $4.83. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.80 per share.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, KLA expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.93 to $6.03. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $5.35.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.55 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.36 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KLAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KLAC