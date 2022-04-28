Southwestern Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) _ Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.68 billion in its first quarter.

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $2.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $2.94 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.69 billion.

