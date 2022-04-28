ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place in July

By Richard Lawler
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Day, the company’s annual shopping holiday that targets subscribers to its premium shipping / entertainment package, will take place in July this year. The manufactured holiday for discount shopping has moved around a bit after Amazon delayed it to October...

The Staten Island Advance

Amazon has a secret shopping section filled with deals. Here’s how to access it.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Somewhere in the Amazon universe, someone purchased a Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker with removable nonstick plates and used it twice. The box is still intact, but slightly squished, the accompanying recipe book for restaurant-quality breakfast delights in acceptable condition, just gently dog-eared. It’s a superfluous appliance that probably sat in an impulsive shopper’s closet for three to six months and maybe even pumped out a few Christmas morning treats before its ultimate return. But the mega e-tailer has cleaned it, tested its functionality, inspected it for missing accessories and given it a “very good” stamp of approval. If you can get past the fact that this normally $90 machine was opened, used and sent back to stock, it’s yours for $39.99.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

This 75-inch TV is on sale for only $750 at Best Buy today

If you’re planning to splurge on TV deals, then you might as well shell out for the biggest display that your budget allows. You may even be able to bring the theater experience into your living room through the massive screens that are available in these 75-inch TV deals. Check out this $150 discount as part of Best Buy TV deals for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV, bringing its price down to $750 from its original price of $900.
ELECTRONICS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
DoYouRemember?

Costco, Kroger, And Walmart Are The First To Put Purchase Limits On Certain Items

Going to the grocery store can be a stressful activity these days. With inflation still going up, your favorite products are likely more expensive. In addition, there are still shortages and supply chain issues on certain items which means you may not be able to find them at your local store. For this reason, some stores have now issued purchase limits again on certain items.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Supplements, pain relief products sold at Walmart, Amazon recalled over poisoning risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday that certain supplements and pain relief products are being recalled because the packaging isn't child resistant and could pose a risk to young children. Rea Wellness' prenatal and immunity capsules "are dietary supplements containing iron which must be in child resistant packaging...
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

29 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Over six decades years, Walmart Inc. has gone from one humble discount store in Bentonville, Arkansas, to a $555-billion-a-year retail behemoth. By comparison, the world’s largest retailer beats mighty Amazon Inc. in annual global retail sales by more than $200 billion. Walmart’s strategy has always been an aggressive pursuit of low prices. And today, its […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coke's latest flavor is here. And it's a weird one

Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fortune

No ‘union,’ ‘living wage,’ or ‘restrooms’: A planned Amazon internal app could ban words in employee chats

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amazon could ban workers from using words like "union" and "living wage" on a planned internal employee messaging app, a revelation likely to increase tensions just as workers at one company warehouse on Staten Island voted to unionize.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE

