ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Senate backs food stamp use at restaurants

By The Associated Press
Kait 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A divided Missouri Senate has narrowly voted to allow some food stamp recipients to use their benefits at restaurants....

www.kait8.com

Comments / 31

Guest
3d ago

You don’t get enough to even think of going to any restaurant when their prices are more now then they use to be and the elderly people need to figure something else out or get help with meals

Reply(6)
11
Charlie Robison
3d ago

food stamps is already wasted on too much garbage food @ convenience stores. They should only be able to use food stamps @ legitimate grocery stores @ what they buy shod be limited. no pop, no candy, no energy drinks....

Reply
9
Jason Sharp
3d ago

So , too lazy to get a job & living off of the government isn't enough , they want to give more incentives for these people to sit at home doing nothing....

Reply(1)
11
Related
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Local
Missouri Government
State
Rhode Island State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Senate#Food Stamps#Food Drink#Ap#Democrats#Republicans#House
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CJ Coombs

Some might think the abandoned Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City is so eerie that it must be haunted

Missouri State Penitentiary.CosmiCataclysm, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Abandoned places aren’t tough to find in Missouri. However, one certainly stands out among the rest – for both its bloody history and for the spirits who are said to remain. This abandoned Missouri prison has gained notoriety in the state and beyond, and for good reason. It just might be one of the most haunted places on earth. (Source.)
MISSOURI STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy