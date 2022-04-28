Look: Ahmad Gardner Rocking Icy Outfit For 2022 NFL Draft
The former Bearcat is expected to be a top-five pick.
CINCINNATI — Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner is living up to the nickname with his 2022 NFL Draft outfit.
Check out what he’s wearing in Las Vegas tonight.
Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You May Also Like:
Desmond Ridder: 'Nerves are for the Unprepared'
Recruiting Roundup: UC Sends out Five Offers to Three and Four-Star Prospects
Cincinnati Announces The Basketball Tournament Alumni Team
Memphis Transfer Guard Landers Nolley II Commits to Cincinnati
Report: Contenders in AFC/NFC Targeting Alec Pierce in Second Round
Report: Derek Stingley Has Moved Ahead of Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner on Some NFL Draft Boards
Eight Bearcats Selected in Latest ESPN Seven-Round Mock Draft
Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 WR and Fast-Rising 2023 Forward
Luke Fickell: 'Bryan Cook was the Most Underrated Player on our Team'
NFL Defensive Coach: Ahmad Gardner 'Exact Opposite' of a Diva Prospect
NFL Defensive Coach: Ahmad Gardner 'Exact Opposite' of a Diva Prospect
Best and Worst Fits For the Bearcats' Top Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft
Luke Fickell: Myjai Sanders is 'Your Offensive Linemen's Nightmare'
Multiple NFL Coaches/Scouts Spill Thoughts on Desmond Ridder
Bearcats Fall in Latest Way-Too-Early Top-25 Ranking
Report: Myjai Sanders is a 'Scout's Favorite' in the 2022 NFL Draft
Bearcats Fall in Latest Way-Too-Early Top-25 Ranking
UC Football Adds Commitment From Three-Star Athlete Braedyn Moore
Report: Myjai Sanders Visits Tennessee Titans
Cincinnati Lands Rob Phinisee in Transfer Portal
Corey Kiner: 'Why Come Closer to Home When I Could Just Come Home?'
Seven Bearcats Scheduled to Workout at Cincinnati Bengals Local Showcase
Recruiting Roundup: Four-Star RB Visits Cincinnati, Basketball Team Offers Georgia Guard
Former Bearcats Punter James Smith Signs With CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders
Bearcats Highest-Ranked Group of Five School in ESPN FPI
Takeaways From UC's 2022 Spring Game
Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats
Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats
Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk
Comments / 0