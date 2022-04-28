US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;53;35;58;36;Mostly sunny, windy;NW;19;30%;0%;8. Albuquerque, NM;80;51;77;47;Blowing dust;NNW;17;12%;0%;11. Anchorage, AK;49;35;51;36;Mostly sunny;SE;6;54%;0%;4. Asheville, NC;72;49;71;55;An afternoon shower;SE;7;45%;88%;6. Atlanta, GA;77;52;78;58;Partial sunshine;SE;6;48%;29%;10. Atlantic City, NJ;56;42;60;44;Sunshine and breezy;NW;17;30%;2%;9....www.bigrapidsnews.com
Comments / 0