Pittsburgh, PA

On this Date: Steelers Drafted DL Cam Heyward in 2011

By Cale Berger
steelersnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only is today the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but it also marks the anniversary the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting one of the best defensive players in their history. Pittsburgh drafted...

steelersnow.com

The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

When the time came for the Pittsburgh Steelers to announce their No. 20 overall pick, the team had every quarterback option left at their disposal. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization elected to pick up Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett — taking him over Liberty’s highly-touted QB prospect Malik Willis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Franco Harris announces Pittsburgh Steelers draft selection of Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

Penn State legend Franco Harris was a special guest at the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas as the three-day draft event opened on Thursday night. The Pittsburgh Steelers hall of fame was recognized by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for the 50th anniversary of one of the league’s best plays of all time, The Immaculate Reception. But Harris got to be involved in what was actually one of the first round’s more heartwarming moments. The Steelers used their first-round pick to select Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, and Harris was the one who got to make the announcement for the Steelers. In honor...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Steelers Become First Team To Select A Quarterback

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2022 NFL draft with a clear need at quarterback. For the first time in nearly two decades, Ben Roethlisberger won’t be back on the field. After he announced his retirement following the 2021 season, that left Pittsburgh with a massive hole to fill.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

NFL Draft 2022: Pittsburgh Steelers select hometown kid and future quarterback in Pitt’s Kenny Pickett with No. 20 pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers surprisingly had their pick of the quarterback litter with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and they pulled the trigger on an eventual successor to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in Pitt’s Kenny Pickett. In doing so, Pittsburgh ensured the hometown kid and one-time underdog could stay in the Steel City and likely compete right away for the starting quarterback job.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Pittsburgh Steelers Just Drafted Another Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a crowded QB room heading into the 2022 season. With a seventh-round pick (No. 241 overall) in this year’s draft, the Steelers selected South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used their first pick of the draft (No. 20) to select Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny...
PITTSBURGH, PA
