After a very nice round of beneficial rain across KELOLAND, we need some time to let the ground soak it all in. We’ll get that…to an extent…in the short-term. Much of today shapes up to be mainly dry with low pressure continuing to push north and east, but it’ll be windy once again…especially East River. To the west, we’ll have more sunshine compared to their eastern counterparts, which will also have an impact on today’s daytime highs.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO