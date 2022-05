This summer all residences in Whitefish could be required to use bear-resistant garbage containers. City Council on Monday is set to vote on an amendment to its agreement with its garbage contractor, Republic Services, that would require all residential properties to make the switch to bear-resistant containers. The move would mean an increase in cost for garbage service of about $6 per month. City Council meets at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall. Currently, residences within city limits must use latched animal-resistant containers or store their containers inside when not awaiting pickup. The exception is those residences that use a 300-gallon shared...

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 34 MINUTES AGO