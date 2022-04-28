Chicago will host the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game

CHICAGO – It was a historic year for the Chicago Sky in 2021 and it will be again no matter what transpires on the court.

On Thursday, the WNBA announced that the City of Chicago and the reigning league champions will serve as the host for the All-Star Weekend this July 9th and 10th at Wintrust Arena. It’s the first time the city has played host to the mid-season classic.

“As we are continuing to grow the footprint of the Sky and the WNBA, there is no better way to do it than to have the great stars of our WNBA galaxy gathered in Chicago for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2022,” said Sky President and CEO Adam Fox in a statement through the WNBA. “It’s great for the city, great for the league, and it further solidifies our place in the sports fabric here in the city of Chicago.”

The game itself taking place on Sunday, July 10th at Wintrust Arena with the annual skills competition and three-point contest being staged on Saturday, July 9th at McCormick Place.

Those events will be part of a new “WNBA Live” event that will happen at the convention space both inside and outside. It will not only feature fan activities but also the 2022 Nike Tournament of Champions and the Girls Nike Nationals on Saturday.

Practice for both teams will also take place at McCormick Place that day as well.

“I look forward to welcoming the WNBA All-Star 2022 championship and festivities to our city,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot in a statement released by the WNBA. “Chicago is a city of sports fans, and we’re thrilled to cheer on the Chicago Sky as they defend their title at Wintrust Arena.

“I’m grateful to AT&T and the WNBA for choosing Chicago for this exciting event as well as the Chicago Sky for continuing to represent the best of our city.”

Tickets for the WNBA All-Star Game go on sale on Friday, May 13th at 11 AM CST.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.