ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago will host the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2goQ_0fNJIj7F00

CHICAGO – It was a historic year for the Chicago Sky in 2021 and it will be again no matter what transpires on the court.

On Thursday, the WNBA announced that the City of Chicago and the reigning league champions will serve as the host for the All-Star Weekend this July 9th and 10th at Wintrust Arena. It’s the first time the city has played host to the mid-season classic.

“As we are continuing to grow the footprint of the Sky and the WNBA, there is no better way to do it than to have the great stars of our WNBA galaxy gathered in Chicago for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2022,” said Sky President and CEO Adam Fox in a statement through the WNBA. “It’s great for the city, great for the league, and it further solidifies our place in the sports fabric here in the city of Chicago.”

The game itself taking place on Sunday, July 10th at Wintrust Arena with the annual skills competition and three-point contest being staged on Saturday, July 9th at McCormick Place.

Those events will be part of a new “WNBA Live” event that will happen at the convention space both inside and outside. It will not only feature fan activities but also the 2022 Nike Tournament of Champions and the Girls Nike Nationals on Saturday.

Practice for both teams will also take place at McCormick Place that day as well.

“I look forward to welcoming the WNBA All-Star 2022 championship and festivities to our city,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot in a statement released by the WNBA. “Chicago is a city of sports fans, and we’re thrilled to cheer on the Chicago Sky as they defend their title at Wintrust Arena.

“I’m grateful to AT&T and the WNBA for choosing Chicago for this exciting event as well as the Chicago Sky for continuing to represent the best of our city.”

Tickets for the WNBA All-Star Game go on sale on Friday, May 13th at 11 AM CST.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

5 best remaining options for Chicago Bears in 2nd round

That is it for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears didn’t have a selection in the first round so we are still waiting to see what a draft selection looks like from new general manager Ryan Poles. Based on how round one went on Thursday, there is a lot to be excited about.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
WCIA

COMMIT: Transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. chooses Illinois

WCIA — Forward Terrence Shannon Jr., one of the top players in the transfer portal, announced he is signing with Illinois basketball on Friday. The former Texas Tech starter averaged 10.4 points per game last season with the Red Raiders, making 20 starts and 26 games. He scored almost 1,000 point in three seasons in […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FastBreak on FanNation

Zach LaVine To The Spurs?

All-Star Dejounte Murray sent out a tweet (then deleted) a photo edit of Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine in a San Antonio Spurs jersey. The Bulls lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Wnba All Star Game#Nexstar#The Chicago Sky#Chicagosky#Hawleysports#At T Wnba#Mccormick Place
WGN News

16-year-old girl charged in Chicago carjacking spree

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl was arrested Thursday in Little Village for four separate car jackings that happened in February and March in the 9th district. The juvenile faces four felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijackings with a firearm, and one felony count of unlawful restraint. Chicago police said the teen was responsible for the […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Northwest Indiana middle school student faces bomb charge

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A Northwest Indiana middle school student faces a charge of possessing a destructive device after two improvised explosive devices were found inside a backpack, authorities said. A Union Township Middle School administrator notified a resource officer about potential explosive devices in the student’s backpack, Porter County Police Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said. […]
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WGN News

High school student struck, killed by Amtrak train on NW Side

CHICAGO — A high school student was struck and killed by an Amtrak train on the city’s Northwest Side Thursday morning, according to officials. Officials said an Amtrak Hiawatha train struck the student at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning close to the Healy stop near the intersection of Fullerton Avenue and Pulaski Road. Fire officials […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles gets released by Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears released veteran quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday, two years after acquiring the former Super Bowl MVP to compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting job. New general manager Ryan Poles had told reporters he hoped to trade Foles after signing Trevor Siemian to back up Justin Fields. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy