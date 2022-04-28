Bosma Aegis Smart Lock Review

Gameplay with precision and speed when you have the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless lightweight gaming mouse. Weighing only 74g, it’s perfect for high-impact games like Battle Royale, MOBA, FPA, and other fast-paced games. This lightweight gaming mouse also offers an ergonomic 9-button layout that’s programmable as well as 5 quick-action side buttons. Moreover, the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless uses Bluetooth 5.0 or 2.4 GHz connectivity to offer up to 180 hours of nonstop play. Plus, Quantum 2.0 Wireless technology transmits data at competitive speeds, so you’ll always have your finger on the pulse. Additionally, this gaming mouse utilizes AquaBarrier technology and has an IP54 rating to provide water resistance and dust and dirt protection. So you won’t need to worry about drink spillages or having to regularly keep it clean. Overall, it helps you to excel thanks to its fast swipes, enabling you to beat the competition.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO