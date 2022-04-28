NFL draft projections for Michigan State football players Kenneth Walker III, Connor Heyward, and Jalen Nailor

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Michigan State football’s historic NFL draft streak ended last season, but it looks ready to start a new one with three players likely to be selected from a class headlined by award-winning running back Kenneth Walker III.

MSU fans are probably a little weary of mock drafts right now, considering Shakur Brown was projected as a fourth-round pick but wasn’t selected last year. It would be shocking, however, if Walker wasn’t taken around where he is projected.

Below, you can see where Kenneth Walker III, Jalen Nailor and Connor Heyward are projected to go by draft experts around the country.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN No. 60 overall

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This might be the steal of the draft. Walker has 4.3-second speed, awesome power at the second level and the vision to be an effective inside or outside runner. As a replacement for Ronald Jones II, he would be an upgrade. And he might just push Leonard Fournette for touches.

Sporting News No. 57 overall

Team: Buffalo Bills

The Bills can’t sleep should Walker fall a little bit despite the fact he’s a complete back and they got a good finish with Devin Singletary last season. Walker can add a more consistent rushing element to their offense.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports