ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

NFL draft projections for Michigan State football players Kenneth Walker III, Connor Heyward, and Jalen Nailor

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJJvi_0fNJGYrC00
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Michigan State football’s historic NFL draft streak ended last season, but it looks ready to start a new one with three players likely to be selected from a class headlined by award-winning running back Kenneth Walker III.

MSU fans are probably a little weary of mock drafts right now, considering Shakur Brown was projected as a fourth-round pick but wasn’t selected last year. It would be shocking, however, if Walker wasn’t taken around where he is projected.

Below, you can see where Kenneth Walker III, Jalen Nailor and Connor Heyward are projected to go by draft experts around the country.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SZIoy_0fNJGYrC00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN No. 60 overall

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This might be the steal of the draft. Walker has 4.3-second speed, awesome power at the second level and the vision to be an effective inside or outside runner. As a replacement for Ronald Jones II, he would be an upgrade. And he might just push Leonard Fournette for touches.

Sporting News No. 57 overall

Team: Buffalo Bills

The Bills can’t sleep should Walker fall a little bit despite the fact he’s a complete back and they got a good finish with Devin Singletary last season. Walker can add a more consistent rushing element to their offense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OBSJg_0fNJGYrC00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgFMs_0fNJGYrC00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Ross signs undrafted free agent deal

The NFL is getting a bona fide leader. While much of the talk surrounding Michigan football’s 2021 season has been centered on the defensive ends, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, much of the success on the defensive side of the ball is due to Josh Ross’ leadership. Even...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Walker, MI
East Lansing, MI
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Walker Iii
Person
Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

With Michael Gallup likely missing the start of the season and the loss of Amari Cooper, wideout was a well-established need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2022 NFL draft. Although the addition of James Washington helped soften the blow, this offense was still missing a reliable playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb going into this season.
MOBILE, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star OT lists Michigan State football in top four, schedules official visit

Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has started his month of May with a bang, securing an official visit and being listed in the top four for Shamurad Umarov, a 4-star offensive tackle from Alpharetta, Georgia. Along with releasing his top four, Umarov also revealed the dates of the four official visits he will be taking over the summer.
ALPHARETTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenneth Walker#Nfl Draft#American Football#Michigan State Football#Msu#Spartanswire#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Wydermyer to sign with Buffalo Bills

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies Tight End Jalen Wydermyer went undrafted. A poor pre-draft athletic testing process caused a major shock to Wydermyers draft stock, and ultimately he didn’t hear his name called over the weekend. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Wydermyer would be signing with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Wydermyer will have the opportunity to join a great offense in Buffalo, and will get to catch passes from quarterback Josh Allen. If his play in Buffalo reflects his play in college station and not his performance in shorts at the combine, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Zyon McCollum gets 'the call' from Bucs on draft day

It’s a moment no draft pick will ever forget, getting the phone call from an NFL team, letting them know they’re about to be selected. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the ones to give that moment to Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum, after they traded up into the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft to snag the athletic defender who dominated the NFL Scouting Combine.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mel Kiper Jr cites inconsistent play for Sam Howell slipping in NFL Draft

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell was expected to be a second-day selection in the 2022 NFL draft, but slipped to the fifth round and a final day pick. Taken with the first pick in the fifth round to the Washington Commanders, Howell’s slip was a talking point during and after the draft concluded. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr joined in on the discussion during the ESPN broadcast. “He’s a got a chance to be a starter you would think, Remember, going into the year, we were talking — Todd McShay and I — about him being a first-round draft choice coming off...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draft grades for the Los Angeles Rams selection of AJ Arcuri in the seventh round

Many were surprised to see Michigan State football offensive tackle selected in the seventh round by the Los Angeles Rams, but the pick makes a lot of sense. While Arcuri may not be a world-beater at the tackle position, he has NFL size, was able to play both right and left tackle, and ultimately was probably Michigan State’s most reliable offensive lineman these past few years.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What number is Jahan Dotson wearing with the Washington Commanders?

One of the first questions fans of a player will ask when they join a new team is what number will they be wearing. Fans of Penn State and the NFL’s Washington Commanders now have an answer for what number Jahan Dotson will be wearing in his rookie season. Dotson is going with No. 1. Washington officially revealed jersey numbers for their newest additions from the 2022 NFL Draft, including their first-round pick wide receiver from Penn State. In a short post on the team’s Twitter account on Sunday, Washington confirmed Dotson will be wearing the No. 1. 🚨 ROOKIE NUMBERS ARE...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Fly-through renderings of the future Tom Izzo Football Building released by MSU

Michigan State has released a new “fly-through” rendering video of the future Tom Izzo Football Building. The roughly two-minute-long video was released officially by the Spartan Fund account on YouTube. The project was officially approved by the MSU Board of Trustees to begin a few weeks ago. The first phase of the project will cost $11 million and is expected to be completed in October 2023.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy