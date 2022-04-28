ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

NFL Draft 2022: Marshmello, Weezer, Ice Cube to perform

By Caroline Bleakley
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvGSn_0fNJFhoe00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The headline entertainment acts for the NFL Draft Concert Series have been announced. Not only will the event host some big musical names, but it will also have a lot of Las Vegas talent.

The three-day event will take place on the Las Vegas Strip starting April 28. There will be featured performances by Marshmello, Weezer, and Ice Cube as well as numerous Las Vegas performers and some local high school students.

The NFL made the announcement on social media giving the full entertainment lineup for the Draft Theater and the Red Carpet Stage.

DRAFT THEATER

  • DAY 1 – Thursday, April 28 – Kodi Lee will perform the National Anthem at 4:45 p.m., Mat Franco will take the stage at 4:50 p.m., the Raiders players will appear at 5:05 p.m. and Weezer will perform at the end of Round 1.
  • DAY 2 – Friday, April 29 – Criss Angel will perform at 4 p.m., followed by Ice Cube who will perform at the end of Round 3.
  • DAY 3 – Saturday, April 30 – Blue Man Group & special guests are on stage at 9 a.m., Piff the Magic Dragon at 11 a.m., Terry Fator is slated for 12:30 p.m., Absinthe is at 1:30 p.m. and Marshmello will perform at the end of Round 7.

RED CARPET STAGE

  • DAY 1 – Thursday, April 28 – Las Vegas Academy singers will perform at 4:45 p.m., Absinthe at 5:30 p.m., Jabbawockeez at 6 p.m., Absinthe at 6:30 p.m., Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil at 7 p.m., and Absinthe at 7:30 p.m.
  • DAY 2 – Friday, April 29 – Kodi Lee is on at 5 p.m., Terry Fator at 6 p.m., and Blue Man Group at 7 p.m.
  • DAY 3 – Saturday, April 30 – Patti Pennington & The House of Blues Gospel Choir at 11 a.m., Eldorado High School Madrigal Singers at 12 p.m., Wy Mac at 1 p.m., The Aerial Angels of Trapeze Las Vegas at 2 p.m.

Attendance is free but register at this link to get a pass. The Draft Theater is located behind the High Roller and The LINQ.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Stereogum

Watch Paul McCartney Break Out Beatles Live Rarities At Spokane Tour Opener

Paul McCartney is back in the US playing arenas and stadiums for the first time since 2019, and with his 80th birthday looming, you’d better go see him if you get the chance. The Beatles/Wings legend’s tour kicked off in Spokane last night at Spokane Arena. According to setlist.fm, his setlist was littered with classics as usual, including some he hasn’t performed live for many years: “Getting Better” for the first time since 2003, “You Never Give Me Your Money” for the first time since 2003, “She Came In Through The Bathroom Window” for the first time since 2008. I would like to see McCartney perform these songs, preferably with my father.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Purple Rain” by Prince

You know a song is big when it inspires an entire movie. And that’s just one bit of the story when it comes to the all-time classic “Purple Rain.”. The song, which was written by Prince and his group, the Revolution, is the title track to the 1984 film of the same name. It is the final song on the movie’s soundtrack, culminating in what is, essentially, a greatest hits album for the artist. The power ballad helped cement Prince as the Man in Purple, too. And it combines elements of rock, R&B, and gospel music.
MUSIC
jambroadcasting.com

How to see Backstreet Boys, Train, Josh Groban and more for just $25 this summer

Times are tough, so here’s some good news: Concert promoter Live Nation is bringing back its $25 ticket promotion for this summer. Starting May 4 through May 10, you can buy tickets for tons of top acts for just 25 bucks each. Among the participating artists are Backstreet Boys, Train, Josh Groban, Shawn Mendes, OneRepublic, Goo Goo Dolls, New Kids on the Block, Maren Morris, Shania Twain, Hanson, John Legend, Norah Jones and even select dates for Rod Stewart‘s Las Vegas residency. Over 3,700 shows in all are part of the promotion.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Fator
Person
Mat Franco
Person
Kodi Lee
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Criss Angel
Person
Marshmello
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
DES MOINES, IA
startattle.com

Cameron Whitcomb American Idol 2022 “Changes” Black Sabbath, Season 20 Top 20

Cameron Whitcomb performs “Changes” by Black Sabbath, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Top 20. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Cameron Whitcomb (18 years old), Pipeliner from Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. Round: Top 20. Song: “Changes” by Black Sabbath. Cameron Whitcomb American Idol Season 20 “Changes”...
MUSIC
WHO 13

Milo man died in Warren County accident Monday

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – A Milo man died Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident in rural Warren County. It happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway S31 and Nevada Street, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The report states that 79-year-old John Dittmer was driving a Chevy Silverado truck […]
WARREN COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Cirque Du Soleil#American Football#Klas#The Draft Theater#The Red Carpet Stage#The National Anthem#Raiders#Blue Man Group#Red Carpet#Las Vegas Academy
Vibe

Isley Brothers Join Janet Jackson And New Edition For Kentucky Derby Performances

Click here to read the full article. It was announced in late March that both Janet Jackson and New Edition would be headlining Derby Night, kicking off the events surrounding this year’s Kentucky Derby. Now, it’s been revealed that the Isley Brothers are joining the festivities. The dynamic duo consisting of Ronald and Ernie Isley will take centerstage during the Louisville Urban League Gala held on Wednesday, May 4. That Saturday, May 7, Janet and all six members of New Edition will headline Derby Night at Lynn Family Stadium, cementing the first time that a music event has been held at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHO 13

Grand View star Turner ready for NFL shot

DES MOINES – Grand View Senior WR Anthony Turner is one of the best players to ever wear the Viking uniform. Turner is an NAIA All-American with big dreams. Anthony had D1 offers out of high school but had to go the JUCO route and eventually ended up at Grand View. At 6’4″ 220 pounds […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

See where the drought in Iowa improved this week

IOWA — The newest drought monitor shows some improvement in the overall drought across Iowa. However, the part of the state that has been in a severe drought for the past several weeks did not see much rain this week. The overall drought (all categories included) improved by over 20% with the eastern side of […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WHO 13

2 guilty in killing of Des Moines teens for video games, phones

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted two men of murder for shooting three Iowa teenagers at point-blank range while stealing their video game console and cellphones. Daishawn Gills, 23, was found guilty Monday of three counts of first-degree murder and a robbery charge, while Emmanuel Totaye Jr., 21, was found guilty of […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Panther, Hawkeye both drafted in NFL first round

The NFL Draft first round featured a UNI Panther for the first time. New Orleans Saints selected mammoth offensive tackle Trevor Penning with the 19th overall pick. Penning is 6-7, 325. He watched the draft with friends and family at the Other Place in his hometown of Clear Lake. Penning graduated from Newman Catholic. Penning […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHO 13

WHO 13

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy