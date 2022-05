AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is increasing funding for smoking cessation programs as the state tries to shed the distinction as having the highest rate of smoking in New England. Almost 18 percent of adults in Maine use cigarettes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Maine Legislature enacted legislation on Monday, LD 1423, to increase funding for cessation and prevention and treatment programs to $15.9 million.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO