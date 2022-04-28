Gifts matched dollar for dollar today! 780 members left to end our Spring Drive and send 3,000 books to Vermont children

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

By VTDigger Member Team
 3 days ago

Dear Reader,

We are doing our best to raise the money needed to keep our nonprofit journalism going. I’ll be honest, with everything from the economy to Covid-19 fatigue, it’s been harder this year than in the past. That’s why VTDigger needs support from readers like you.

At the start of April, we announced our goal of 3,000 members and pledged to send 3,000 books via the Children’s Literacy Foundation to Vermont kids at risk of growing up with low literacy skills.

We are still 780 member donations away from sending those books.

This work isn’t easy or cheap, but we know it’s important to you and your neighbors. I hope that you can help support us during this crucial time.

Steadfastly yours,

Anne Galloway

Editor & Executive Director, VTDigger

Our Mission

We produce rigorous journalism that explains complex issues, holds the government accountable to the public and engages Vermonters in the democratic process.

VTDigger is a project of the Vermont Journalism Trust, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Our Tax ID number is 27-1553931

