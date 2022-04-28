ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Sky to host WNBA All-Star Game on July 10

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The defending champion Chicago Sky will host the WNBA All-Star weekend in July, the league announced Thursday.

Coming off their first WNBA title, the Sky will host the WNBA All-Star Game on July 10 at Wintrust Arena, along with a weekend full of other activities at nearby McCormick Place.

"The WNBA is excited to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star 2022 and an innovative new 'WNBA Live' event to Chicago, a city that showed such electric support for the Chicago Sky and the WNBA throughout last season and especially during the WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.  "We are thrilled to turn AT&T WNBA All-Star 2022 into a weekend-long event that will give WNBA fans incredible opportunities to engage with our brand and partners who have stepped up to support the WNBA. We look forward to unveiling exciting details regarding 'WNBA Live' in the weeks to come."

WNBA All-Star weekend festivities will include the Nike Tournament of Champions from July 10-12 at McCormick Place. Before that tournament, WNBA All-Star players will practice at McCormick Place in front of Girls Nike Nationals participants on July 9.

The WNBA's 2022 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and WNBA Skills Challenge also will take place at McCormick Place on July 9.

"I look forward to welcoming the WNBA All-Star 2022 championship and festivities to our city," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. "Chicago is a city of sports fans, and we're thrilled to cheer on the Chicago Sky as they defend their title at Wintrust Arena. I'm grateful to AT&T and the WNBA for choosing Chicago for this exciting event as well as the Chicago Sky for continuing to represent the best of our city."

Tickets for the 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will go on sale on Friday, May 13 at 11 a.m. Tickets may be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or through the Wintrust Arena box office. For questions or additional information, log onto sky.wnba.com or call 866-SKY-WNBA.

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

