Laredo police searching for woman wanted for 3 pending felony arrest warrants

Authorities in Laredo are searching for a 20-year-old woman, wanted for robbery, injury to a child, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Police said Estela Delilah Treviño has three active felony warrants for her arrest stemming from an incident on Friday, Feb. 18. Officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of David Lane for a burglary.

"When officers arrived, they spoke to a female victim who stated that her friend identified as Treviño, who had just moved in with her, had stolen her vehicle (a white 2012 Chrysler 300) and had also taken her 6-year-old child's jewelry by force," said police.

Treviño faces a $65,000 bond signed by Judge D. Dominguez. Anyone with information is asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.