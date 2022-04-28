ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Equalising Goal for Manchester United Against Chelsea

By Alex Wallace
 3 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again appeared on the scoresheet for Manchester United against Chelsea to give his side yet another lifeline in the race for the top four and you can watch the goal here.

Ronaldo continues to keep scoring for United no matter what at the moment as the superstar striker has given his side a lifeline.

Watch the goal here;

Manchester United face Chelsea at Old Trafford in the Premier League in what will be regarded as a huge make it or break it game for United.

United face Chelsea following a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend.

The chances of a top four finish and UEFA Champions League football are beginning to fade away for United as each game passes by with points being frequently dropped pushing United further away from their competitors.

United may have to settle for the UEFA Europa League or even the newly established Europa Conference League in which the likes of Leicester City currently compete in.

