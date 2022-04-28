School board budget request set

Members of the Granville County Board of Education shown from left, Amanda J. LaBrecque, District 6; Chairman David Richardson, District 7; Leonard E. Peace Sr., District 4; Ethel Anderson, District 1; G. Thomas Houlihan, District 2; Glenda Williams, District 3; and Gregory McKnight, District 5.

OXFORD — Granville County Board of Education members listened intently to the budget presentation by HIL Consultants LLC, a firm hired to assist with this year’s complicated budget process. During the April 25 meeting, the board agreed it needed to ask the county commissioners for all of the funds it needs to properly run the district.

Board members voted to ask commissioners for $1,927,905 to be added to the 2022-2023 budget as recommended by HIL Consultants. The request includes $408,800 that passes though the public school system to charter schools.

The increase requested will take Granville County Public Schools request from the county budget from $18,863,975 for FY 2021-22 to $20,791,880 for FY 2022-23.

“The county commissioners need to know exactly how much we need to fund the schools,” Leonard Peace said.

HIL Consultants will prepare a budget based on requested funds and have it ready to present to the county commissioners by the May 15 deadline.

The impact of enrollment loss could equal $3 million next year and which could account for the loss of 16 positions, including 11.5 teaching jobs.

According to the HIL presentation other state programs from which employees are paid would also be reduced by 6% which would potentially impact another 17 salaried positions.

HIL Consultants also reminded the board that Federal Covid Relief funding represents 20% or $22 million of the current budget and about 24% of those funds will be spent this year.

However, 24 positions are being paid from those funds and plans should be made on how to fund those positions or reduce those position through attrition over the next two years.

The board discussed transitioning from traditional paper tickets to the use of Varsity Tix for sporting events that allow a no-contact transaction for schools and the public. Paper tickets may be purchased prior to the event at the school during regular business hours.

Board members sent the home school and charter parent survey back to the drawing board so the survey may provide better information about why parents are homeschooling their children or sending them to charter schools. The survey will be completely anonymous.

During the work session, the board also received an overview of the Exceptional Children’s Program and the specialized services and support provided by GCPS.

Melanie Hester, Interim Senior Director of the Exceptional Children’s Program, said, “Our largest amount of funding comes from State Aid for Children with Disabilities ages 5-21 and it is limited to 12.75% of daily average membership.”

As of December 2021, GCPS has a 15% EC population.

The board will meet again at 6 p.m. on May 2.