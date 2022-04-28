Birmingham PD ask for public's assistance in search for robbery suspect

It is a case that still has investigators shaking their heads. A 2006, Hummer H2 was buried in an alleged insurance fraud case in Washington County. The vehicle is finally out of its muddy hiding place and is now a key piece of evidence in a months-long investigation.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happened overnight on 3rd Avenue. According to police, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The victim, 19-year-old Davion Marcell Hickley, was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle where he was later pronounced dead. Three other people arrived at the hospital with […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three suspects are in custody following a carjacking and police chase in Birmingham on Thursday. According to Birmingham Police, the car chase began around 55th Street and Avenue Q at 11:29 a.m. The chase ended on Montevallo Road after the driver in the stolen car crashed. Three suspects were taken into […]
Birmingham police are investigating the city’s second homicide in just over 24 hours. West precinct officers found a man suffering an apparent gunshot wound just after 11 a.m. on the 700 block of New Hill Avenue. Truman Fitzgerald, a Birmingham police public information officer, said the man was unresponsive...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — A manhunt began Friday afternoon for a Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office deputy and an inmate after the two disappeared in transport to the county courthouse. Casey White is charged with capital murder. Authorities said Deputy Vicki White, who serves as assistant director of corrections and...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting in Ensley on Friday night, police said. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department said that west precinct officers responded to calls of a person with a gun in the 1400 block of 33rd St in Endley. On […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman was arraigned Monady in Erie County Court on an indictment related to weapons charges. Jamien Harris, 40, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E felony. Buffalo Police responded to a Highgate Avenue domestic disturbance 911 call just after 11 a.m. […]
Authorities have identified a Birmingham man who died after he was found Monday shot in a wrecked car in the front yard of an east Birmingham home. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Jomorion Gordon, 19, of Birmingham died Monday afternoon at UAB Hospital from gunshot wounds. He was...
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in a weekend Birmingham, Alabama, shooting that left his mother dead and two others wounded. Jamari Lee Cook is charged with murder in the Friday slaying of his mother, 46-year-old Veronica Joseph, Birmingham police announced Tuesday. He is also charged with attempted murder in the wounding of Joseph’s boyfriend and another man who is not a relative.
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old in Center Point. Aryana Fields was last seen Saturday, according to JCSO. She is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she may be in […]
