Tulsa, OU, OSU, TU players to watch for in the NFL Draft

--- UPDATE: University of Oklahoma edge rusher Nik Bonitto has been drafted 64th overall in the second round of the NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos. This is the first time in seven years the Sooners' top pick was a defender. Bonitto is the first Sooner drafted by the Broncos...
--- UPDATE: University of Oklahoma offensive lineman Marquis Hayes has been drafted 257th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in Round 7. UPDATE: Oklahoma State University cornerback Christian Holmes has been drafted 240th overall by the Washington Commanders in the final round. --- UPDATE: University of Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul...
