Environment

US Forecast

Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;53;35;58;36;Mostly sunny, windy;NW;19;30%;0%;8. Albuquerque, NM;80;51;77;47;Blowing dust;NNW;17;12%;0%;11. Anchorage, AK;49;35;51;36;Mostly sunny;SE;6;54%;0%;4. Asheville, NC;72;49;71;55;An afternoon shower;SE;7;45%;88%;6. Atlanta, GA;77;52;78;58;Partial sunshine;SE;6;48%;29%;10. Atlantic City, NJ;56;42;60;44;Sunshine and breezy;NW;17;30%;2%;9....

Huron Daily Tribune

Detroit 5, New Jersey 3

First Period_1, Detroit, Rasmussen 15 (Walman, Sundqvist), 1:08. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 17 (Zetterlund), 17:14. Second Period_3, Detroit, Seider 7 (Rasmussen, Gagner), 6:30. 4, New Jersey, Foote 3 (Boqvist, Hamilton), 15:38. Third Period_5, Detroit, Veleno 8 (Raymond, Bertuzzi), 0:54. 6, New Jersey, Zetterlund 3 (Bratt, Hischier), 6:57. 7, Detroit, Suter...
DETROIT, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Autopsy backlog plagues Mississippi, with worst delays in US

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — After Truitt Pace admitted to law enforcement that he beat and shot his wife, her family expected a swift conviction. The 34-year-old mother of three’s tiny frame was so bruised and traumatized that the funeral home suggested a closed casket. But as months went by, prosecutors told Marsha Harbour’s family they were waiting on a key piece of evidence: the medical examiner’s autopsy report.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Lottery State-by-State

6-2-5-3 (six, two, five, three) (three, zero, seven, three) (three, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Extra: thirty-four) (seven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-five; Power, Up: three) Pick 3 Evening. 1-2-8, FB: 9. (one, two, eight; FB: nine) Pick 3 Midday. 5-2-7, FB: 2. (five, two, seven; FB: two) Pick 4 Evening. 5-5-3-2,...
LOTTERY
Huron Daily Tribune

86-year-old guilty of killing wife in Wisconsin in 1975

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Door County on Friday found an 86-year-old man guilty of killing his wife and disposing of her body more than four decades ago. Jurors returned guilty verdicts on charges of first-degree murder and disinterment of the dead against Richard Pierce, who has maintained his innocence.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

