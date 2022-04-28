Clearfield: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) _ Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $9.2 million.

The Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share.

The maker of fiber optic management products posted revenue of $53.5 million in the period.

Clearfield expects full-year revenue in the range of $204 million to $218 million.

_____

