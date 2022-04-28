ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to Unlock the Whitley LMG in Warzone Pacific and Vanguard

By Ralston Dacanay
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's a breakdown of how to unlock the Whitley LMG in Call of Duty: Warzone and...

Best M1916 Weapon Loadout Warzone Pacific Season 3

This best M1916 weapon loadout guide for Warzone Pacific Season 3 is here for those who want to make sure they're using the fully optimized version of the newest marksman rifle in the game. Heralded as a semi-automatic rifle with a "deadly combination of power and fire rate," the M1916...
VIDEO GAMES
How to Get the Nikita AVT Assault Rifle in Warzone Pacific Season 3

Looking for the answer on how to unlock the brand-new Nikita AVT assault rifle in Warzone Pacific Season 3? Look no further. As announced in the newly released Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season 3 roadmap, two new weapons will be incorporated into the mix starting this Wednesday. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock the Nikita AVT assault rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 3.
VIDEO GAMES
Overwatch 2 Ana Rework Makes Few Changes

Overwatch 2's PVP beta went live this week, revealing to players the many changes made to the game's balance and to its wide cast of heroes. Ana is among the heroes who saw changes, but her changes were far smaller in scale than those applied to other heroes such as Doomfist. Here's everything that's changed for Ana in Overwatch 2.
VIDEO GAMES
Overwatch 2 Mercy Rework Detailed

With the Overwatch 2 PvP Beta having gone live, players are discovering a number of reworks that have been rolled out to some of their favorite heroes. Mercy has always been a popular Support hero for a number of reasons. Everything from her abilities to her aesthetics has made her a frequent addition to any match. With the launch of the Overwatch 2 PvP Beta, a number of heroes have been given some overhauls and reworks.
VIDEO GAMES
Technology
Video Games
Call of Duty
Apex Legends Newcastle: Leaked Abilities and Lore

Apex Legends Season 13: Saviors is right around the corner, and set to headline the show is none other than the popular battle royale's 21st playable character, Newcastle. As such, here's a breakdown of Newcastle's leaked abilities and lore set to be unveiled soon in Apex Legends: Saviors. As initially...
VIDEO GAMES
Apex Legends Dev Explains How a Bronze Player Could Match in a Platinum Lobby

An Apex Legends player posted a message from EA Help explaining why they were matched in a Platinum lobby despite being only Bronze. While the initial message seemed to clear things up calling it a bug in the system, it turns out to be a bit more complicated. A Respawn developer dug into the problem a bit deeper and actually explained that this was the system working.
VIDEO GAMES
Hilarious Overwatch BugTurns Doomfist into a Golden Warrior

The famous Golden weapon skin for Overwatch is a mark of prestige for players, signifying your skill as a main of that character. However, why have a golden weapon, when you can have golden everything! That question was asked after an Overwatch player noticed a bugged-out Doomfist model that covered him in gold armor. It seems that Doomfist's rework extends to much more than just his switch to Tank.
VIDEO GAMES
How Much is Overwatch 2 Going to Cost?

Despite all the excitement surrounding the Overwatch 2 beta, some fans are anxious about the game's future. Those anxieties are tied to the hackers that have already made their presence known in the best, but they're also tied to the game's retail price. Many are wondering if the game is set to launch as a free-to-play game. The answer is more involved, but it includes good news for fans of the original PVP.
RETAIL
Hackers Are Already Ruining the Overwatch 2 Beta

It's only been a few days but hackers have already started ruining the Overwatch 2 PvP Beta. Perhaps it was inevitable, but Overwatch players were hoping that they'd get a bit of time with the Overwatch 2 Beta before they suffered at the hands of cheaters and hackers. Overwatch fans had been patiently and anxiously waiting for information regarding the anticipated sequel. Now, thanks to the Beta, many have had a hands-on experience with what's to come.
VIDEO GAMES
Jensen Reportedly Returning to Cloud9 as Starting Mid Laner

Nicolaj "Jensen" Jensen has reached an agreement to sign with Cloud9 as its starting mid laner for the 2022 League Championship Series (LCS) summer split, according to a report by BLIX.GG. The news comes less than a week removed from Upcomer reporting that Cloud9 Ibrahim "Fudge" Allami is expected to...
VIDEO GAMES
Why League of Legends Patch 12.8 is a Great Update for MSI 2022

League of Legends Patch 12.8 was a huge patch that had item changes, champion nerfs, buffs, and adjustments. With the Mid-Season Invitational 2022 being played on Patch 12.8, the changes in this patch will make a significant difference in the event. In fact, the recent patches have been focused on the pro-scene, making changes that will surely impact MSI 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

