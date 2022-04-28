ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making the case for and against drafting Alabama OT Evan Neal

By Zachary Huber
 3 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson said the franchise is down to four players they are considering with the first overall pick. It’s presumed that the Jaguars are down to Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker, North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, and Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal.

Jaguars Wire has made the case for every prospect mentioned above this week except for Neal. On Thursday, we are laying out the pros and cons for the former Crimson Tide offensive tackle.

Jacksonville could use an upgrade at right tackle or at left guard even after all the moves they made this offseason like re-signing offensive tackle Cam Robinson and signing right guard Brandon Scherff.

Neal is versatile and could play guard or tackle. He spent his first season playing right guard then right tackle in 2020, and finally left tackle in his final season. He’s one of the most athletic offensive linemen in this year’s class and has experience playing the best competition college football has to offer.

The Jaguars may not be the best landing spot for Neal because it seems like Baalke and Pederson prefer Walker and Ekwonu.

NFL.com notes that weight has been and could be an issue and that Neal has struggled to play with consistent intensity and attitude. However, he came into the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine with an impressive physique that helped quiet those concerns.

Neal is probably the least likely option out of Walker, Ekwonu, and Hutchinson to be selected with the first overall pick, but bringing him back to his home state of Florida certainly would make several Jags fans happy.

